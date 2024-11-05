Williams announced his retirement Tuesday.

Williams was drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, which is where he spent the first nine years of his NFL career before playing five regular-season games with Kansas City in 2022. Williams' most productive season came in 2015, when he registered 53 tackles (35 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble through 16 regular-season games. Williams finishes his 10-year NFL career having played 128 regular-season games (114 starts) while accruing 325 tackles, including 7.0 sacks, 11 pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.