The Chiefs are expected to sign Williams to their practice squad, Adam Teicher of ESPN reports.

Williams was drafted in 2013 by the Ravens, and he ultimately spent his first nine NFL campaigns in Baltimore including a Pro-Bowl selection following the 2018 season. With Tershawn Wharton having suffered a torn ACL back in Week 5 and expected to remain sidelined the rest of the year, it's possible that the veteran defensive lineman could receive a promotion to Kansas City's active roster and eventually join Chris Jones and Khalen Saunders in the trenches.