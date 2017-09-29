Ravens' Brandon Williams: Out again Week 4
Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
This will be the second straight week that Williams is absent as he continues to nurse a foot injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Browns. Coach John Harbaugh said from the start that he would be out an extended period of time, but the defensive tackle still remains without an exact timetable for a return.
