Bryant is listed as active Sunday against the Colts, Daniel Oyefusi of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Bryant last played in an NFL game on Dec. 31, 2017, so it remains to be seen how much he'll be used in his season debut. The 32-year-old spent 11 days on the Ravens practice squad and showed enough in that time to earn a promotion to the team's active roster. Until his role in the Baltimore offense is more clearly defined, however, Bryant will be a speculative fantasy lineup option.