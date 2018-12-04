Ravens' Javorius Allen: Removed from offense
Allen did not play an offensive snap against the Falcons.
Ty Montgomery's ascent has now neutralized Allen's presence in the Baltimore offense. Since the bye week, Allen's snap counts check in at five, one, and zero on offense. Allen still sees time on special teams, but any sort of fantasy-relevant role is seemingly out the window.
