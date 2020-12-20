Ingram (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The veteran tailback played only one offensive snap last week against the Browns and now finds himself as a healthy scratch for this weekend's contest. Gus Edwards has established himself as Baltimore's secondary back behind J.K. Dobbins, and Justice Hill's work on special teams makes him a more valuable option for the depth role. Ingram may not see the field again this season if his fellow running backs remain healthy.
