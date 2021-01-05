Ingram had 72 carries for 299 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 and added six catches for 50 yards over 11 games.

The veteran's production fell off a cliff after an impressive first season with the club in 2019. Ingram had a consistent role early in the season until suffering an ankle injury in Week 6; he had 50 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns in that span but then missed five of the next 10 games. By the time Ingram got healthy, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards had solidified themselves as the clear top two options in the backfield. Ingram enters next season on the final year of his three-year, $15,000,000 contract and carries a $6.3-million cap hit with $1.3-million in dead cap.