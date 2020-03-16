Play

Skura (knee) was given the low tender as a restricted free agent by the Ravens on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Skura continues to work his way back from a significant knee injury. He suffered a torn ACL, PCL and MCL to go along with a dislocated kneecap last November. His low tender designation means the Ravens will receive no compensation if he signs with another team.

