Ravens' Nick Boyle: Goes off for 78 yards
Boyle caught all four of his targets for 78 total yards during Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.
It doesn't look like a lot, but Sunday's 78 yards set a new career high for Boyle and his nine catches over his past two games also mark a career high for a two-game stretch. Boyle has always been known as more of a blocker and underneath target than dynamic downfield pass-catcher, but -- with the Ravens using heavy sets to keep opponents off-balanced between the run and the pass -- Boyle is seeing opportunities like never before. He has already set a career high in receiving yards for a season and takes on a ho-hum Houston pass defense Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...