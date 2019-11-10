Boyle caught all four of his targets for 78 total yards during Sunday's 49-13 win over the Bengals.

It doesn't look like a lot, but Sunday's 78 yards set a new career high for Boyle and his nine catches over his past two games also mark a career high for a two-game stretch. Boyle has always been known as more of a blocker and underneath target than dynamic downfield pass-catcher, but -- with the Ravens using heavy sets to keep opponents off-balanced between the run and the pass -- Boyle is seeing opportunities like never before. He has already set a career high in receiving yards for a season and takes on a ho-hum Houston pass defense Sunday.