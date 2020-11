Boyle is dealing with injuries to his MCL, PCL and hamstring, leading to his placement on season-ending injured reserve, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Boyle avoided any damage to his ACL, but the rest of his knee suffered severe damage. The Ravens believe the 27-year-old will bounce back, but they haven't indicated whether they're confident he'll be ready for the 2021 season. Luke Willson and Sean Culkin likely will be promoted from the practice squad to take over Boyle's blocking role.