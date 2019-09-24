Ravens' Nick Boyle: Leads team in receiving
Boyle caught four of five passes for 58 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to Kansas City.
Not necessarily known for his play in the open field, Boyle showed some ups during a late-third-quarter touchdown drive, catching a pass underneath and hurdling over a defender for a gain of 15. Passed over by Mark Andrews for all intents and purposes, Boyle managed to exceed his receiving total from the first two weeks of the season combined to lead the Ravens Sunday. Andrews is still the primary weapon in Baltimore, but sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson obviously has comfort throwing to the tight ends and offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a former tight-ends coach himself, so Boyle might have himself a couple of games even out of the TE2 spot.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Stay with Allen
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Rankings: Injuries, byes, streamers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer seven questions about Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Looking to make a move? Before you shake up your roster, make sure you're getting the best...
-
Week 4 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...