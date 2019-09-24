Boyle caught four of five passes for 58 yards during Sunday's 33-28 loss to Kansas City.

Not necessarily known for his play in the open field, Boyle showed some ups during a late-third-quarter touchdown drive, catching a pass underneath and hurdling over a defender for a gain of 15. Passed over by Mark Andrews for all intents and purposes, Boyle managed to exceed his receiving total from the first two weeks of the season combined to lead the Ravens Sunday. Andrews is still the primary weapon in Baltimore, but sophomore quarterback Lamar Jackson obviously has comfort throwing to the tight ends and offensive coordinator Greg Roman is a former tight-ends coach himself, so Boyle might have himself a couple of games even out of the TE2 spot.