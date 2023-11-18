Oweh recorded three tackles (all solo), including one sack, in Thursday's 34-21 Week 11 win over Cincinnati.

Oweh didn't notch a sack in either of the first two games of the campaign and then sat out four weeks due to an ankle injury, but he's come on strong since. The 24-year-old has registered exactly one sack in each of his past three contests and in four of five games overall since returning from the injury. He needs just one more sack to tie the career-best mark he established as a rookie in 2021.