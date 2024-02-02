Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters Friday that Oweh underwent thumb surgery since the Ravens lost in AFC Championship Game, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Oweh missed four games with an ankle injury earlier in the year, but it also seems as if he was dealing with a thumb issue that he's now had surgically repaired. Harbaugh mentioned that he expects Oweh's recovery to take roughtly six-to-eight weeks, which means the 2021 first-round pick should be ready for Baltimore's offseason programs, per Clifton Brown of the team's official site.