Oweh recorded four tackles (four solo) including a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 33-31 loss versus the Browns.

Oweh got off to a slow start in his third season in the league, mostly due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for four straight contests, but it now looks like he may have finally found his stride. Sunday's was his second straight game with a sack and his third in four weeks since returning from the ankle issue. He should see a healthy dose of pass-rushing opportunities in Week 11 versus the pass-happy Bengals.