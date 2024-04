The Ravens exercised Oweh's (thumb) 2025 fifth-year option.

Selected 31st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Oweh has 13 sacks across 45 appearances through his first three seasons. He's yet to top five sacks in a single season and hasn't developed into a full-time edge rusher, seeing his snap rate decrease each season, bottoming out at 50 percent in 2023. Still, the Ravens have high hopes for the 25-year-old. Owen underwent thumb surgery following the playoff loss to the Chiefs.