The Ravens list Oweh (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.

Oweh has been dealing with an ankle injury much of the season, and the issue has already caused him to miss four games. The linebacker was able to suit up Week 7 versus Detroit and logged 53 percent of the Ravens' defensive snaps, but he's trending downward for Week 8 after logging a limited practice session Thursday and not practicing at all Friday. Tavius Robinson would likely see his snap count pick up again if Oweh is unable to go Sunday.