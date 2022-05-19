Koch has announced his retirement as an NFL player, the Ravens' official site reports.

Koch retires after starting all but one game for Baltimore over the past 16 seasons and currently holds the NFL's third-longest streak for consecutive starts with 239 from 2006 to 2020. The one-time Pro Bowl punter was very consistent over the course of his career, averaging 45.3 yards per punt with just two seasons averaging below 44 yards per punt. Koch was also the Ravens' longest-tenured player and will leave big shoes to fill for his likely successor in 2022 fifth-round pick Jordan Stout.