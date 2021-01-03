site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Sam Koch: Officially out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Koch (COVID-19 protocol) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Koch's streak of 239 straight games -- the third-longest in NFL history -- will end, as he's set to miss the first game of his career. Johnny Townsend will punt for the Ravens on Sunday.
