Ravens' Sheldon Price: Returns to practice
Price (undisclose) returned to Revens' practice Monday, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Price had been sidelined the previous seven practices with an undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old played in for games with the team last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Assuming he makes the final roster, he currently projects to provide depth at corner back heading into Week 1.
