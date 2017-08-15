Play

Price (undisclose) returned to Revens' practice Monday, Edward Lee of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Price had been sidelined the previous seven practices with an undisclosed issue. The 26-year-old played in for games with the team last season before being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Assuming he makes the final roster, he currently projects to provide depth at corner back heading into Week 1.

