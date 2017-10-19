Sheldon Price: Let go by Baltimore
The Ravens released Price (concussion) on Thursday.
Price was placed on injured reserve shortly after being inactive for the season-opening win over the Browns, so he presumably received some sort of injury settlement from the Ravens as part of his release. Assuming he's able to pass a physical once he's no longer experiencing concussion symptoms, Price will be eligible to sign with any team.
More News
-
What you missed: Luck's setback
We had a busy injury day around the league Wednesday, and Chris Towers collects everything...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...