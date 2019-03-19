Ravens' Tim Williams: Ready for expanded role
Williams and fellow 2017 draft pick Tyus Bowser are primed to handle larger roles after the Ravens lost Terrell Suggs to the Cardinals and Za'Darius Smith to the Packers, Ryan Mink of the team's official website reports.
Williams was selected at No. 78 overall in 2017 after piling up 18.5 sacks in his final two seasons at Alabama. A strong depth chart in Baltimore has limited him to 244 defensive snaps through two NFL campaigns, but he did look good during the 2018 preseason and then added a pair of sacks in September. Williams battled foot, ankle and hamstring injuries through the rest of the season, but he regained his healthy by the end of the year and should be in the mix for regular snaps in 2019.
