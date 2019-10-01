Tim Williams: Let go by Ravens
Williams was cut by the Ravens on Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Williams was originally drafted in 2017 by Baltimore and recorded 18 total tackles and two sacks over 19 games. The Alabama product was originally poised for a bigger role this season, but it seems he'll have to find another opportunity elsewhere.
