Williams was waived by the Packers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Williams saw some action on defense for the Packers early in the season but had seen just two special-teams snaps over the past four weeks. The team activated Ibraheim Campbell from PUP to take the 25-year-old's roster spot.

