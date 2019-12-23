Play

Redskins' Chris Thompson: Contributes 52 scrimmage yards

Thompson carried eight times for 34 yards and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards during Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.

Thompson averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry on a season-high eight totes, but he was uncharacteristically quiet as a receiver, despite the high-scoring nature of the game. Still, his 12 touches were also his high-water mark of the season, and he should remain involved next Sunday in the season finale against the Cowboys.

