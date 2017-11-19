Thompson suffered a fractured fibula during Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss at New Orleans, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While pass blocking for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter, Thompson's right leg was rolled up on. requiring an air cast and a cart to remove him from the field. Surgery will be ordered up in the coming days, but it's unclear if the do-it-all back will miss the rest of the season. The Redskins have already lost Rob Kelley (ankle) for the year, meaning Samaje Perine can be counted on to receive a substantial role moving forward. Meanwhile, the team is a candidate to bolster depth behind Perine, as it did by signing Byron Marshall off the Eagles' practice squad last week.