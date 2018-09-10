Redskins' Chris Thompson: Gains 128 yards on 11 touches
Thompson took five carries for 65 yards and caught six of seven targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-6 win over the Cardinals.
In addition to leading his team in catches and targets, Thompson somehow averaged 13 yards per carry without breaking off a gain or more than 16 yards. He said at the beginning of training camp that he wouldn't be the best version of himself early in the season, but he appeared to be just that Sunday afternoon, showing no lingering effects from last year's severe leg/ankle injury. It was particularly encouraging to see Thompson have such a large role in a game that featured just 30 pass attempts from Alex Smith and 26 carries for Adrian Peterson. Coach Jay Gruden surely will find ways to keep Thompson involved during a Week 2 matchup with the porous Indianapolis defense.
