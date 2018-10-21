Thompson (ribs/knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Cowboys.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Sunday, Thompson will miss a second consecutive game as a result of rib and knee concerns. In Thompson's continued absence, Adrian Peterson (ankle/shoulder) will serve as the Redskins' workhorse running back. Any lingering touches, however minimal, will filter down to Kapri Bibbs and Samaje Perine.

