Redskins' Chris Thompson: Joined by Guice in backfield
Thompson (leg) will be joined by second-round pick Derrius Guice in the Washington backfield, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
The new acquisition is a threat to Kelley and Perine more so than Thompson, who is well established as one of the better passing-down backs in the league. For all his talent as a runner, Guice had only 32 catches in 35 career games at LSU, offering little as a receiver or pass blocker. He doesn't figure to see work on passing downs as a rookie, but his presence could inspire the Redskins to put a greater emphasis on their running game, which in turn would keep Thompson off the field. The larger concern is Thompson's recovery from early-December surgery to repair a fractured fibula, though he seems to be progressing on schedule. The Redskins hope he'll be available in some capacity for OTAs in May.
More News
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could return for OTAs•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Running on field•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Progressing with rehab•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: On track to be ready for training camp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Declares he'll be ready for camp•
-
Redskins' Chris Thompson: Could be ready for OTAs•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...