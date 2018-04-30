Thompson (leg) will be joined by second-round pick Derrius Guice in the Washington backfield, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

The new acquisition is a threat to Kelley and Perine more so than Thompson, who is well established as one of the better passing-down backs in the league. For all his talent as a runner, Guice had only 32 catches in 35 career games at LSU, offering little as a receiver or pass blocker. He doesn't figure to see work on passing downs as a rookie, but his presence could inspire the Redskins to put a greater emphasis on their running game, which in turn would keep Thompson off the field. The larger concern is Thompson's recovery from early-December surgery to repair a fractured fibula, though he seems to be progressing on schedule. The Redskins hope he'll be available in some capacity for OTAs in May.

