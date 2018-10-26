Thompson (ribs/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Thompson followed the same routine leading up to absences the past two weeks, logging limited participation in practice and earning a 'questionable' tag on the final injury report. He said he intends to return this week, but coach Jay Gruden said the team is still "playing it by ear." This could come down to a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.

