Thompson (leg) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason contest at New England, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

The Redskins dabbled with an increased workload for Thompson last season due to injuries and ineffectiveness elsewhere in the backfield, only to lose him for the year due to a fractured right fibula Nov. 19. His practice reps in training camp predictably have been limited, especially after he expressed wariness in late July about cutting on his surgically repaired leg. It's unclear if he'll take the field at all during exhibition season, but once the regular campaign kicks off he'll likely get most of the snaps in obvious passing situations.