Guice (knee) is scheduled "tentatively" for an appearance in Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Guice still has limitations for contact work, but the Redskins are optimistic he'll receive full clearance with the next few days. While it isn't a necessary condition for Week 1 active status, a preseason appearance would be a good sign for the prospects of Guice handling some carries early in the season. He's expected to split work with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in one of the NFL's more crowded backfields.