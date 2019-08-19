Redskins' Derrius Guice: Could play Thursday
Guice (knee) is scheduled "tentatively" for an appearance in Thursday's preseason game against Atlanta, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Guice still has limitations for contact work, but the Redskins are optimistic he'll receive full clearance with the next few days. While it isn't a necessary condition for Week 1 active status, a preseason appearance would be a good sign for the prospects of Guice handling some carries early in the season. He's expected to split work with Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson in one of the NFL's more crowded backfields.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Headed toward contact work•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Will sit out Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not ready for full contact•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not dressing Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Availability unclear for Thursday•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Receives full clearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy Ballage
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Rookies make Zero RB more appealing
Heath Cummings wrote about Zero RB last month but says the rookies are making this approach...
-
Fantasy football prep: Rookie RBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at this week's news and what it means for the regular season.
-
Preseason Week 2 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard breaks down everything from Week...
-
4-point per pass TD rankings
Heath Cummings gives his rankings and targets for four-point per passing touchdown leagues...