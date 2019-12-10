Redskins' Josh Ferguson: Joins active roster
Ferguson was promoted to the active roster Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Redskins' official site reports.
With Derrius Guice (knee) hitting injured reserve, Washington had a need for a running back. Ferguson has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017 with the Colts.
