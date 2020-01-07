Ferguson carried the ball just three times for nine yards during the 2019 campaign.

The Redskins promoted Ferguson to the active roster Week 15 following the placement of Derrius Guice (knee) on injured reserve, leading to his only carries of the season. The fourth-year pro was also active Week 17 in Dallas, though he was limited to special teams. He'll compete for a depth/special-teams role in Washington in 2020.