Josh Ferguson: Joins Washington's practice squad
Ferguson signed to the Redskins' practice squad Wednesday.
Adrian Peterson (quad) and Chris Thompson (toe) both started the week on the injury report, so Ferguson will join the team as a potential depth option. The 26-year-old hasn't seen game action since 2017 with the Colts.
