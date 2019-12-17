Ferguson rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles.

Ferguson was the only other Redskins running back besides Adrian Peterson to receive a carry, but the latter dominated the backfield touches with 16 totes for 66 yards and a touchdown. With Derrius Guice (knee) done for the year, Ferguson is second in line for carries, but would likely only become a true factor in Washington's run game if Peterson were to suffer an injury.