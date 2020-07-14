Harmon suffered a torn ACL while training this summer, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2019 sixth-round pick enjoyed a solid finish to his rookie season, averaging 3.1 catches for 41.4 yards on 5.0 targets over the final seven games. Harmon was expected to compete for a starting job during training camp, but he'll instead turn his focus to rehabbing for 2021. He had surgery last week and says he's doing well. Meanwhile, rookie fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden now has a better chance to earn outside snaps.

