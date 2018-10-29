Dunbar (hamstring) is hopeful that he'll be able to play in Week 9 against the Falcons, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Dunbar has missed the Redskins' last two games due to his hamstring injury. It was initially reported as a shin injury but Dunbar clarified it was his hamstring that sustained nerve damage. He added that he wasn't close to playing in Week 8 and will see how the issue progresses this week before making a determination on his status for this Sunday.