Play

Anderson racked up six tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Lions.

Anderson managed to double his previous season high in tackles while also adding a sack, despite sustaining a minor stinger during the first half of Sunday's contest. He could see additional work in Week 13 against the Panthers if Ryan Kerrigan (concussion) is held out.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories