Play

Kerrigan one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Rams.

Kerrigan played in 37 of the team's 50 defensive snaps Sunday and still managed to up his sack total to 1.5 through the first two games of the season. Through those two games, Kerrigan has been the third most productive linebacker for the Redskins behind Zach Brown and Mason Foster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories