Kerrigan announced Monday via his personal Instagram account that he has agreed to a contract with the Eagles.

After announcing earlier Monday that he would be moving on from Washington following a decade-long run with the team, Kerrigan quickly found a new home within the NFC East. With 95.5 career sacks on his ledger, Kerrigan has been one of the NFL's most productive pass rushers since entering the NFL in 2011, but the 32-year-old has settled into more of a situational role at this stage. Expect to serve as a rotational edge rushers behind the Eagles' projected starters at defensive end, Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett.