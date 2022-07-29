Kerrigan signed a one-day contract with Washington on Friday so he could retire as a member of the club, Zach Shelby and Hannah Lichtenstein of Commanders.com report.

Kerrigan played 10 seasons in Washington before playing with Philadelphia in 2021. He concludes his distinguished NFL career with 95.5 sacks, 26 forced fumbles, and three touchdowns over 172 games. He's Washington's leader in career sacks and could find his way into the FedExField Ring of Honor in the coming years.