Play

Cravens (knee) underwent surgery Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cravens is expected to be available for the season opener roughly a month from now. Although the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, the Redskins are understandably taking every precaution necessary to ensure a full recovery. Washington will likely hold the 22-year-old out of the team's remaining preseason contests in hopes of avoiding any setbacks.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories