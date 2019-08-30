Su'a Cravens: Time up in Denver
Cravens was cut by the Broncos on Friday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Cravens was competing for a reserve or rotational role in Denver's secondary after finishing the 2018 season as a healthy scratch. The 2016 second-round pick will look to earn another chance elsewhere in the league.
