The Broncos activated Cravens (knee) to their 53-man roster Friday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Cravens is expected to make his 2018 debut against the Texans on Sunday. The third-year pro appears to have fully recovered from a knee injury sustained during the preaseason, and could be in line for a large defensive workload with Darian Stewart (neck) ruled out for Week 9.