Broncos' Su'a Cravens: Will return for Week 9
Cravens (knee) will be actived off injured reserve prior to Saturday's transaction deadline, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cravens has missed the first eight games of the season with the knee injury and indications all week have been that he would be ready for Sunday's game against the Texans. The 23-year-old should slide into a depth role in the secondary but could also be used in a hybrid-linebacker role, especially with Brandon Marshall (knee) unlikely to play against Houston.
