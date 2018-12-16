Cravens is a healthy inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns.

This appears to be a straight benching from the Broncos coaching staff, as Cravens was never listed on the injury report this week. The 23-year-old has 18 total tackles in five games since being activated off injured reserve, and played only 16 defensive snaps last week. The 2016 second-round pick was traded from the Redskins to the Broncos in March, and now finds himself a healthy scratch for Week 15.

