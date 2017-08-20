Redskins' Terrelle Pryor: Brings in one reception Saturday
Pryor hauled in one of two targets for 11 yards in Saturday's 21-17 preseason loss to the Packers.
Pryor and the rest of the first-team offense endured their fair share of struggles over the first four possessions, resulting in limited production for several players. Quarterback Kirk Cousins ultimately focused more on the likes of Chris Thompson, Vernon Davis, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant, who all saw at least double the targets of Pryor. However, none of the reports emanating from training camp suggest that there is any concern regarding Pryor successfully integrating into the Redskins offense. He should have another extended opportunity to build his rapport with Cousins a week from Sunday against the Bengals.
