Redskins' Trey Quinn: Limited again Friday
Quinn (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday.
With Jamison Crowder (ankle) finally practicing and making progress, Quinn may soon find himself marginalized in the Washington passing game. For the time being, it seems likely Quinn will retain a role of some kind for Monday's game against the Eagles. There hasn't been anything to suggest the rookie is in serious danger of sitting out.
