Redskins' Trey Quinn: Sidelined Week 13
Quinn (ankle) is inactive for Monday's contest at Philadelphia.
After suffering a high-ankle sprain in the regular-season opener, Quinn needed nine weeks on injured reserve to prove that he was ready to return. He proved effective out of the slot in the Redskins' last two games, accruing nine catches (on 10 targets) for 75 yards and one touchdown. Quinn may have endured a setback this past week, when he practiced in a limited capacity both Thursday and Friday before sitting out entirely Saturday. Moreover, he was spotted in a walking boot Sunday, so the Redskins appear to be taking a cautious approach with the rookie wide receiver. Expect Jamison Crowder (ankle) to handle the majority of the slot reps Week 13 and perhaps for the rest of the campaign.
