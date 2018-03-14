Rodney Coe: Taking leave of absence
Coe (sports hernia) intends to take a year off from football, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
It isn't clear when Coe's hernia developed or if this injury is the reason for him taking a leave of absence from football. Regardless, he was an exclusive-rights free agent who didn't receive a contract tender from the Lions. When he's ready to play again, he'll thus be an unrestricted free agent.
